Three Rivers Health welcomes new cardiologist

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health is pleased to welcome Jose Po, MD, to our internal medicine specialty services.

Dr. Po joins our staff as a Cardiovascular Disease specialist with an emphasis in Non-Invasive Cardiology. He has begun to see patients in Three Rivers.

His medical education includes graduating from the College of Medicine at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. In addition, his residency was with Beth Israel Med Center New York, NY.

Dr. Po received a Fellowship at St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center (New York) and performed his Internship at the University of the Phillipines, Manila.

A highly respected physician, Dr. Po has several Professional Memberships to his credit including, American Society of Echocardiography, Society for Cardiovascular magnetic Resonance and American College of Cardiology.

Please call the Borgess Heart Center for Excellence (269) 381-3963 to schedule an appointment in the Three Rivers Office.