Three Rivers Health welcomes its New Year’s Baby

THREE RIVERS — The first baby born in 2019 at Three Rivers Health became the first baby boy of the family.

Damien Albert Ray Sove arrived on Friday, Jan. 4 at 6:56 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

With a due date scheduled for Dec. 27, 2018, mother Makayla Griffin, who’s originally from Three Rivers but currently resides in Constantine, said she was not expecting a New Years baby.

“I wasn’t expecting it. Once New Years came and left, I figured he wouldn’t be a New Years baby, but then the nurses told me that they haven’t had any babies born yet this year. I was shocked, like, ‘what?’” she said.

Damien Sove is Griffin’s fourth child, and first boy of the family. He joins the world with three older sisters.

Three Rivers Health provided a New Year’s Baby Basket to the family, as a continuation of its five-year tradition. Baskets are made possible through donations from hospital employees and community members. Joni Coney, birthing center manager, said this year the basket valued at nearly $700 and contained baby blankets, clothing, toys, books, and about $500 worth of gift cards.

“For the first time, we had the family of the New Year’s baby from last year donate to this year’s basket. We thought that was very nice,” she said.

