Three Rivers Health subcontractor reports data security breach

THREE RIVERS — Wolverine Solutions Group, a subcontractor to a vendor Three Rivers Health uses for patient billing services, recently reported a data security incident that will affect over 8,000 Three Rivers Health patients, as well as 700 companies and 1.2 million individuals nationwide. The data breach did not involve Three Rivers Health’s electronic medical records or other information systems, according to Three Rivers Health CEO Dave Shannon.

“Several months ago Wolverine (Solutions Group) noticed they had someone who infiltrated their system for about five to eight minutes on two different occasions,” Shannon said at press conference Friday.

“They had a forensic audit done that took a long time, and we really just found out about it about two weeks ago. (Wolverine Solutions Group) believes the potential for people being affected is very small.”



