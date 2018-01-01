Three Rivers Health selects Employee of the Year

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers Health employees have selected Diane Hawkins, registered nurse, as the hospital’s 2018 Employee of the Year — she was honored at the “Three Rivers Health Employee Gala” staged on March 21, at Pine View Golf Club.

Diane has been with Three Rivers Health since 1990 and currently works as a registered nurse in the Perioperative Department. She has been described as having all the qualities of a great nurse, but mostly for exhibiting a genuine compassion for her patients and long-time dedication to the hospital. The Employee of the Year was chosen from several “Employee of the Quarter” winners and voted on by all staff. A total of 535 employees work at Three Rivers Health.

Other finalists for the Employee of the Year honor included: Julie Bechtel, Brian Craven, Brooke Evans, Natalie Ford, Morgan Hamminga, Darnesha Hathorne, Jannel Howard, Aimee Jepkema, Tracy Jones, Susan Lijewski, Bob Massey, Megan Phan, Beth Preston, Amanda Reynier, Pam Seager, Kelsey Sharp, Donya Vandenbrink and Sophia Ward-Williamson.

Masters of Ceremonies, Shannon Hampsten and Jim Ballentine, showcased the long list of 2018 Service Award recipients: 40 years of service – Margaret Mead; 35 years of service – Sue Mangold; 25 years of service – Autumn Lewis; 20 years of service – Marlene Claar, Valerie Ferguson, Jennifer Roberts, Marci Dragicevich, Robert Freed, Michele Stewart; 15 years of service – Angela Curtis, Katherine Gaj, Jennifer Hilton, Pamela Hooley, Tonya Kline, Karen Long, Cherrie Schultz, Nyla Schwartz, Amanda Tippett, Donya Vandenbrink, Sophia-Ward Williamson and Deborah Yunker; 10 years of service – Bonnie Broadhurst, Paige Comstock, Beth Ganger, Stephanie Hambright, Malinda Quirin, Teresa Stough, Lindsay Walker and Linda Wood; 5 years of service – James Ballentine, Justin Boughton, Candice Campagnoli, Sheli Daniels, Donald Deal, Sara Dykstra, Michelina Farris, Natalie Ford, Ashely Gose, Christine Hughes, Kiel Lucas, Shirley Lunde, James MacDonald, Laura Marko, Carmen Mayer, Gayle McLeod, Nancy Miller, Jacie Noga, Michelle Pickern, Bonita Riley, Megan Rimer, Sarah Smith and Samantha Weddington.

Hawkins started as a nursing assistant at Three Rivers Health in the Medical Surgical Unit in 1990. In 1992, she moved to the Emergency Department as a technician. Hawkins then joined the Medical Surgical Unit where she worked as a Graduate Nurse. She became a registered nurse in April of 1993, and worked from that point on in the Emergency Department until August of 2018 — before transferring into the Perioperative Department where she serves today.

“Diane Hawkins is admired and respected by co-workers as she exhibits leadership and compassion,” stressed David Shannon, CEO of Three Rivers Health. “Diane is an excellent nurse and exhibits the outstanding qualities in which we stand for as a hospital. I congratulate her, and all the other exemplary employees we have at Three Rivers Health that were chosen as finalists for this esteemed honor. We truly do have a great team here.”