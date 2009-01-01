Three Rivers Health recruits new pain management provider

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers Health and their pain management partner, Pain Management Group, have recruited Jason Johnson, NP, to join the pain management program team. Jason will be joining the program’s existing physician, Dr. Orlando Landrum, in May.

Jason Johnson is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a background in research and clinical studies. Jason received his bachelor’s in Nursing from the Robert B. Miller College in Battle Creek, MI, and his master’s in Nursing from Spring Arbor University. Jason is dedicated to providing high-quality patient care, and we look forward to the support he will provide at the Three Rivers Health Pain Management program.

Jason will work collaboratively with Dr. Landrum to diagnose and create individualized treatment plans for patients based on a number of considerations, including the cause and level of pain. Conditions treated at Three Rivers Pain Management include neck and back pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, chronic pelvic pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), nerve damage, as well as pain associated with arthritis, muscle spasms and shingles.

“Three Rivers Health believes that Jason Johnson will be a great addition to our pain management program,” commented David Shannon, CEO of Three Rivers Health. “We believe the addition of this second provider will allow the pain management center to better meet the growing need for high-quality, balanced pain management care within our community.”

“I’m very excited about Jason joining our program,” says Dr. Landrum. “Jason has an impressive rigorous scientific background which focused on helping suffering patients get better. His addition to the team will provide added value to our patients, staff and the Three Rivers community.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Three Rivers Health Pain Management at 269.273.6670.

Based in Findlay, Ohio, Pain Management Group is a leading developer of balanced, hospital-based, primary care pain management centers. Since 2009, Pain Management Group has successfully established joint-venture partnerships with hospitals to develop, build and operate pain management facilities that provide patients suffering from acute and chronic pain with the highest level of balanced pain management care. For more information, visit www.painmgmtgroup.com.