Three Rivers Health offers diabetes prevention program

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health is now offering a lifestyle change program, which follows curriculum approved by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is proven to reduce the rise of type 2 Diabetes.

During an informational presentation on Monday, clinical dietitian and certified lifestyle coach Julianne Downes said Mindset 365, a diabetes prevention program, addresses two of the top five health issues in St. Joseph County based on the 2017 SJC Community Health Needs Assessment, obesity and physical inactivity, as well as the risk of diabetes.

She said those who lose 5 to 7 percent of their current body weight are proven to reduce the chances of type 2 diabetes by 58 percent, and the CDC-approved curriculum used in the program teaches ways to make and maintain this lifestyle.

Leanne Fader, clinical nutrition manager, said weight loss is only a part of the lifestyle program. The program is not designed to put participants on a diet but to teach healthy life choices.

“It is not like any other class you’ve gone to. This isn’t about a diet. This is about a lifestyle where you are making the right choices and you understand the choice that you’re making, and you understand what that choice will do for you, pros and cons,” Fader said. “What we learned in this class is how to handle ‘when life happens’ and how to make the best choices.”

Clinical dietitian and certified lifestyle coach Theresa Montmorency said class topics include healthy eating, physical activity, stress reduction techniques, coping skills and working through barriers. But in addition to the topics of discussion, she said the number one benefit is the yearlong support from classmates.

“The best benefit that you have with this program is the support. You form relationships and become accountable, and then each week we talk about what works and what didn’t work and a lot of the time some people are having the same issues, so talking it out is a key component,” Montmorency said.



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.