Three Rivers Health hosts the sixth annual Health Fair

HREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health’s sixth annual Health Fair and St. Joseph County United Way Fundraiser is being held on July 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HealthTRAC facility on the hospital campus.

The event will be a day of fun, food, and giveaways. The main events are the Kids Zone, Healthy Kids Kabob Challenge, and a Safety Awareness program. The kids zone will have fun activities for children all day including face painting, crafts, carnival games, bean bag toss, balloon creations, and photo fun booth.

Kids will have fun creating kabobs with various healthy food options, and the best creation will win a prize! The safety awareness program will provide free bike helmets, free car seats with a car seat check, and there will be tours of the Three Rivers Fire Truck and Smoke House. In addition to the main events, get a free 10-minute chair massage demo.

There will be $10 health screenings, where all of the proceeds will go directly to St. Joseph County United Way. The screenings will include cholesterol levels, fasting/non-fasting blood glucose, blood pressure, triglycerides, waist measurements, and body composition analysis.

For more information on the screenings, call (269) 278-1145 extension 435.

One-dollar food items such as all beef hot dogs, veggie burgers, corn on the cob, and bottled water will be for sale. The Bullseye Marketplace will be selling various healthy food items as well.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for the following prizes: a gas grill, two portable chairs, and a large cooler! These prizes a total value of $750!

Health care vendors will be on hand to present their products and services available to the community. Vendor space is still available, for more information call (269) 273-9697.

