Three Rivers Health hosts Kids Field Day

THREE RIVERS — Local youths flocked to HealthTRAC for the first ever Kids Field Day event on Friday, June 30.

Meg Rimer, HealthTRAC Program Director, said the field day was also Three Rivers Health’s first kids’ event of the summer.

“We thought this would be a good way to kick-off the summer for the kids and it allowed for new people to be introduced to the facility and see what we have to offer,” she said.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and consisted of a wide range of both inside and outside activities.

“We tie dyed shirts, did sack races, played Wiffle Ball, did a sponge and bucket race, blew bubbles, threw water balloons, had lunch, and played in the pool,” she said.

Rimer said the purpose of the event was to get local youths up and moving.

“It was just an opportunity to provide something to the community where kids could get moving,” she said. “Child obesity is very prevalent [in this country], so we are just trying to find ways to get kids more active in the summer.”

Kids from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in the event, Rimer said.

“We did have a four-year-old and a sixth grader, so we really had a wide age range,” she said.

Sam Weddington, HealthTRAC Membership Coordinator, said the event encouraged interaction between kids of various ages.

“It gets them active and it gives them the opportunity to interact with other kids that they often might not get to interact with,” she said. “For the sponge and bucket race, we had one big kid and one little kid on the same team. It made it fair and it got the different ages working together.”

Weddington said even though it was a busy for the kids, their morale was always high.

“Their mood was positive, fun, and very energetic all day,” she said. “I think the kids really enjoyed the event. They all grouped together and everyone acted like they were having a lot of fun.”

Overall, Weddington said she thought the kids enjoyed cooling off and playing with toys in the pool the most.

“I think their favorite part was probably the pool. They were asking about when they could swim in the pool all day long, even when we were outside,” she said.

