Three Rivers Health to host public flu clinic next week

THREE RIVERS — Approximately 200,000 Americans are hospitalized due to complications from the flu but Three Rivers Health is here to help.

The hospital is hosting a Public Flu Clinic in its St. Joseph Room on Friday, Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary but insurance cards will be required to get the flu vaccine.

Three Rivers Health will offer both the regular FluZone Quad (six months of age and older) and the High Dose (for those 65 years of age and older) vaccines, first come and first serve.

Attendees will need to sign a consent form and get registered prior to receiving a flu shot.