Three Rivers Health celebrates employees during Hospital Week

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health celebrated National Hospital Week this week, an awareness week sponsored by the American Hospital Association, which according to the AHA website, “celebrates hope and healing, and the hospitals, health systems, and the women and men who support the health and well-being of their communities through dedication and care from the heart.”

Two of those people who are contributing to the health and well-being of the Three Rivers community through their work at Three Rivers Health are Operating Room Manager Joni Coney and Nutritional Services Manager Liz Palmer. Coney has been with TRH for 28 years, while Palmer has been there for four and a half. Both say they do what they do for the community because of the people.

“I'm from TR, I've moved a couple times, I keep coming back, and I still was working here on-call while I was gone,” Coney said. “I do it because I love the people that are here, and the support we get from administration and our employees.”

“It’s just a happy place to be,” Palmer said. “Our teams and our patients are why we do what we do, we take care of both.”

Both women are part of a group called Pure TRH, a group of 12-15 members from all different hospital departments who come up with events and ways to keep employees engaged. This week, the team has done multiple activities, including making crossword puzzles that employees fill out and submit to win prizes, free drinks from their Coke machine, a frappe party put on by the TR Health Auxiliary, and a pizza party.

“Our Pure TRH team tries to do stuff once a month for the employees, but this was a full week-long thing,” Palmer said.

