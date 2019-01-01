Three Rivers girls golf team selected D3 Academic All-State

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team was recently recognized by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association for its performance in the classroom during the 2019 season.

Three Rivers was named Division 3 Academic All-State after achieving a combined team grade-point average of 3.892.

“I’m really proud of our five girls. They are intelligent, driven and hardworking in their academics,” said Three Rivers girls’ golf coach Mark Zeimet.

“They don’t shy away from difficulty and keep a great attitude whether is AP classes or college classes, it doesn’t matter. This accomplishment is a testament to the efforts of these ladies as well as the great families that they represent.”

