Three Rivers German Band 20th Anniversary Concert

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers German Band, under the direction of Mr. Dave McKeith, will celebrate their 20th Anniversary Concert on November 16, 2019.

The free concert will be held at the Carnegie Center for the Arts, 107 N. Main St., Three Rivers at 7 p.m.

An evening of family entertainment is scheduled, as the band will feature a German Christmas, with narration telling of the different German customs and traditions and the band playing music associated with each one.

Santa Claus and his elves will be there for the kids. Come and see the elves dance to a special song just for them.

Special guest will be David and David with some great Christmas music.

Mr. Larry Wallman will be our announcer. There will be some great door prizes and refreshments.

For any information call Mr. Marlen Hetmansperger at 269-279-7108.