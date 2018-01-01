Three Rivers Food Site sees record number of people in February

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Food Site had a busy month of February, seeing a record number of individuals using their services.

According to Food Site Director David Berry, 1,200 people visited the Food Site in the month of February, a 57 percent increase from February 2018.

Berry attributed the increase to changes in food stamp requirements implemented last year.

“There were quite a few new rules that took effect in October,” Berry said. “Some people come in and say that they only have $16 a month on their Bridge Card. People have to re-apply since they have this work or volunteer requirement now. It might’ve hit some people starting in January and February, and we have information for them if they need to apply for that.”

