Three Rivers Food Site and Meijer partner to provide hunger relief

THREE RIVERS — People in our community continue to struggle every day to pay their bills and put food on their tables. Some are even forced to choose between the two, a heartbreaking decision that no one should have to make. I’m pleased to announce that the Three Rivers Food Site has joined forces with the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program this fall to help fill that void for our local families. With one in eight Americans considered food insecure nationwide, food remains a basic need that many people continue to struggle to put on their tables.

Each Simply Give campaign helps more than 230 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin keep their shelves stocked with food for those in need.

