Three Rivers First United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers First United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor to their church on Sunday, Rev. Heather McDougall.

McDougall said she is excited to be the new pastor at First United Methodist, taking over for Rev. Derl Keefer.

“I think Three Rivers has a lot to offer, I think it’s an amazing community,” McDougall said. “I understand this church is wonderfully active in the community, so I’m looking forward to our time together.”

McDougall is originally from Plymouth, Mich., and lives with John Walsh, who she calls her “partner for [her] second half of life.” She has two daughters, Hannah Headapohl, who is a sophomore at Albion College, and Sarah Headapohl, who will be a freshman at Belmont University.

McDougall has been in the ministry for over 25 years, starting in 1993 as a Stephen Minister, helping those who are in crises such as illness, death of a loved one, relocation, or divorce. McDougall also helped with various Vacation Bible School programs and children’s and families ministries. She said her time at a children’s and family minister at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church was influential to start her path as a minister.