Three Rivers Fire Department hosts ‘Fire Chief for the Day’ event

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Fire Department gained two honorary fire chiefs on Wednesday, as Grady and Kasen Nevins, ages six and four, took part in the fire station’s annual Fire Chief for the Day event.

Fire Chief Carl Holcomb said the fire station has been giving kids the chance to be fire chief for the day for over 10 years.

“We donate this to the Immaculate Conception catholic school. They have an auction every year to try to raise money for the school system, so as part of it I donate the day [at the fire station],” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the fire station does its best to give the kids an enjoyable glimpse of life at the fire station.

“We treat them like a fire chief and let them make minor decisions for us. We treat them to lunch with the firefighters. We show them what we do, and then we get them out and let them work with the trucks, spray some water with the hose, and we put them on the ambulances to show them how we do the diagnostic stuff with the monitors and all that,” he said.

Holcomb said the event is a special day for the firefighters as well.

