Three Rivers Fire Chief reports unusual amount of high carbon monoxide readings

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Fire Chief Carl Holcomb reported a an unusual amount of high carbon monoxide readings within the last 18 to 24 months.

“It is not a scientific research study I’ve been doing, however, I’ve noticed that over the last 18 to 24 months, we’ve had an unusually high rate, anywhere from six to a dozen, possibly maybe 18 calls for carbon monoxide issues. When we arrive we have found a number of them with a higher than normal reading on carbon monoxide,” Holcomb said.

He said carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and “molecular wise, (has) pretty much equal density to air.” Although carbon monoxide tends to mix with air, Holcomb said generally, high readings are found in the basement of a home, or where furnaces and water heaters are located.

“Typically what happens is that it mixes with air, it doesn’t necessarily rise and it doesn’t necessarily sink. So what we find it whenever we find carbon monoxide, typically we find it in basements or lower portions of buildings because that is where the mechanicals are in most buildings,” Holcomb said.

High carbon monoxide readings were found in both commercial and residential structures. Holcomb said he does not know the exact reason why Three Rivers has seen an uptick in higher readings, but he said a common issue he has seen is “insufficient burning of a gas product,” where a bad furnace, or a cracked heat exchanger “is allowing gasses into the atmosphere or incomplete combustion, that kind of thing.”

“In a commercial structure, and some of the residential structures, whatever mechanicals, the furnace, the water heaters, carbon monoxide is usually a product of some sort of incomplete or insufficient burning of a gas product, and obviously furnaces and water heaters use gasses and propane to fire up and be used,” Holcomb said.

He also added that sometimes he has seen mechanics in homes that are “not being properly vented.”

“One incident we found a dead animal, a dead raccoon, in the chimney where all of the furnace and water heater would be vented to, to get rid of that stuff. When that vent gets plugged, obviously that stuff builds up in the structure,” Holcomb said.

