Three Rivers Farmers Market closes for the year

THREE RIVERS —Throughout the summer in Scidmore Park local farmers sold fresh fruit, veggies, and more to the residents of Three Rivers every Thursday, from June 1 to Aug. 31.

The market offered customers a variety of local treats, including fresh organic tomatoes from Wendy’s Farm Fresh Vegetables, squash and other veggies from The Huss Project, and homemade syrups, soaps, and facial products from Wild by Nature.

Teresa Ives, assistant city manager and deputy city clerk, said every summer Three Rivers hosts a farmers market from Memorial Day to Labor Day. She said the market is a great opportunity to help the community.

“We do it to help the community. To me, it’s helping people to (even) have this option available,” Ives said. “It helps out the vendors and local farmers and it helps the residents of Three Rivers to eat fresh and really get a good deal.”

Ives said the amount of money collected each year depends on the type of season Mother Nature presents them. Farmers grow different foods at different times of the year with precipitation and sunlight in mind.

“I think it went really well this year. A little lower than last year, not by much, but it really depends on the season and the weather for produce to be available,” Ives said.

Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma, executive director of *culture is not optional (the parent organization of The Huss Project), said this summer Huss started by selling greens, such as kale, lettuce and turnips, but by the last Thursday, Huss was selling peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

The Huss Project’s produce was clearly labeled with the name of the farm from which it came. Produce from The Huss Project Farm, Bair Lane Farm in Marcellus, and Corey Lake Orchards were featured.

“We are always trying to get people connected to their local farmers and to the community, so we tell them exactly where the produce comes from,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said.

When it’s not selling its produce at the market, The Huss Project donates its fresh produce to “neighbors in need,” via the United Community Assistance Program at the First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville.

Vander Giessen-Reitsma said the church program provides access to vital resources and an “avenue” to assist others around the community.

“It is a nice starting point. Its nice to say there’s an organization and that they are connected with a lot of things around here, so it is sort of like an avenue to help those around the area,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said.

Wild by Nature owner Kelly Davidhizar said she participated in nearly every Thursday farmers market this year, selling her homemade syrups, soaps, and skin products. Davidhizar’s collection ranges from charcoal soap bars and natural bug repellent to her specialty, maple syrup.

Whatever the season, Davidhizar said she always has something to do to prepare for the farmers market and craft shows during the summer time. She said trees are tapped at the beginning of February, which begins the maple syrup process, and is then completed around mid-March.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

