Three Rivers Elks donate $2K to Three Rivers Food Site

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Food Site has received support from the Three Rivers Elks Club to continue their support of the community.

On Thursday, June 22 the Three Rivers Elks Club donated $2,000 to the Three Rivers Food Site.

Cathy Luttrell, Elks Secretary and Elks National Foundation Chairwoman, said the club was able make the sizable donation through a Gratitude Grant they received from the Elks National Foundation.

“We were able to receive this grant from the Elks National Foundation,” she said. “In order to get that grant, we have to meet our per capita, which is a donation (to the Elks National Foundation) of $4.65 per member.”

Luttrell said the Three Rivers Elks received the grant in April.

“We can use the grant towards anything in the community,” she said.

The Three Rivers Food Site was selected because Luttrell said the Elks noticed the impact the site has on the community.

“I think it is needed. Our community has a lot of low income families that can’t survive on what they have, so [we] thought that this would be a good area to help,” she said.

After spending the evening volunteering at the site, Luttrell said she thought the grant was well deserved.

“Being here and helping out really has opened our eyes to how much is done here and what an impact it has on the community,” she said.

David Berry, Manager of Three Rivers Food Site, said the grant will go a long way at the site.

“When we get extra money like this, we are able to purchase things that people cannot normally purchase with food stamps,” he said. “Some of the things we can do [with the extra money] are purchase personal care products, such as toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes and feminine products.”

