Three Rivers Eagles raise funds for SJC Dive, Rescue, and Recovery team

THREE RIVERS — The Fraternal Order of Eagles #2303 in Three Rivers hosted a fundraiser event for the St. Joseph County Dive, Rescue, and Recovery team on Sunday, Nov. 5. The event raised $4,664 and included a breakfast, euchre tournament, paddle giveaway, 50/50 raffle and a live auction.

“We did this for all of the people that have passed away in the water this year in St. Joseph County. When I found out (the dive rescue team) has to pay for their own classes and equipment, we just wanted to reach out and help them as a way to thank them,” member of the Eagles Cheri Evans said.

Dive team leader Chuck Bishop said the donation would help his team in its effort to purchase a new equipment truck to replace its 30-year-old trailer they are currently using. He said the truck is “very old and tired” and the team is in need for a reliable truck to hold their dive equipment, which includes tanks, ropes, lights and backboards.

He said the team is nearing the purchase and is just short “a few thousands.” They have received donations from lake associations, the Three Rivers Veterans of Foreign Wars, the St. Joseph County Sheriff Department’s Mounted Division, and through other paid events such as boat races in Constantine.

“Normally when we are short like this, the divers would have to contribute and buy their own equipment and things, so this really is a great and helpful donation,” diver Jesse Toney said.

Eagles member Maxine Kennedy of SJC Victims Services said since the dive team is often required to purchase his or her own equipment was one of the reasons she was so committed to this fundraiser.

“Since I am with the Victims Services, I knew that this division of the sheriff department doesn’t receive any funding,” Kennedy said. “Victims Services have dealt with them on a few occasions so we wanted to help out.”

