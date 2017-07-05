Three Rivers DDA/Main Street to receive AmeriCorps Vista Service Position

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program has been awarded a one-year, full-time AmeriCorps VISTA service member position through the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, or CEDAM.

After applying for the program with the assistance of St. Joseph County Development Coordinator James Hissong, and with a $3,500 contribution from St. Joseph County, TRDDA Executive Director David Vago announced at last Friday’s DDA board meeting that CEDAM had officially notified him of the award.

Vago said he and CEDAM staff have already begun advertising the position. He anticipates making a candidate selection before July, although the actual start date will be in August. The AmeriCorps VISTA program provides members an annual living allowance of $11,848, plus a $5,815 education award upon completion of service, as well as other benefits.

Vago said the program often attracts younger people who are looking to explore new places, while gaining career experience, but can also include retirees, local residents and others.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.