Three Rivers DDA discusses incentives for business recruitment

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority discussed business recruitment and fund development during the TRDDA and the Main Street Program’s annual strategic planning retreat at the Three Rivers Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The board agreed upon its number one goal, strengthening downtown by recruiting new businesses. Members discussed a four-step process, which includes an organized business inventory, research on market data, targeting businesses with possible incentive and funding options, and the idea of improving communication within the board, as well as with downtown business owners.

“There are some basic key components to this business recruitment initiative. Essentially, we are driving home the property inventory that has been languishing for a while, so that we have accurate information we can bring up anytime we need it about our available real estate. Then, taking our market data and identifying key business opportunities, doing some research and finding out who can invest (...) who is in expansion mode and who is in that real entrepreneurial state of being right now. Then, we put together information about our community; properties that we think would work for that particular type of business, and potential incentives to help the business. Then, we make contact with that person or people and we make a pitch. The goal can be them wanting our advice on how to proceed, that is the minimum we hope to get. The idea is that if they like what we have to say and what our community bears, they will start looking to put a business here,” Executive Director Dave Vago said.

He continued and said normally he finds business owners struggling to get over “the hump” of starting a business. In order to assist in the capital funds of a business start-up, the board discussed an incentive package and a potential Angel Incentive Program.

Fund development committee member Ron Buckhold said dedicated residents of Three Rivers might be interested in becoming capital investors; the board just needs to find them.

“It is a starter promotion. Most people don’t have the funds to get it started but they want to work it, they want to own it. So, if we can get the money up front to them so that can build it, and get it running. They take over but they also pay the silent partner (angel investor) back or they get part of the profits, whatever their agreement is,” Buckhold said.

“(...) I think the first people that would want to become angel investors are people who believe in Three Rivers, who would want to help build it. They aren’t from Kalamazoo or Fort Wayne or something, they have interest in Three Rivers.”

Vago said analyzing market data is key to prioritizing types of businesses interested in forming downtown. Michigan Main Street Program compiled a comprehensive market study, which outlines consumers’ spending patterns based on data supplied by credit card companies. Although cash transactions are not outlined in the study, Vago said card transactions “at least give you a picture.”

The board’s purpose in business recruitment is to drive the movement in creating a sense of community downtown, and to establish and continue to build the “heart and soul” of Three Rivers.

“So there’s a affinity for downtown. The financial contribution and the mission in our strategy, it basically sets a course and has some say on how downtown moves forward. That is really what we are asking people to contribute to. We don’t want downtown to keep languishing. We don’t want downtown to go in a random direction based on somebody’s whim. We want to have a say in the kind of community we have and foster a business environment that creates that kind of community. That is the goal,” Vago said.

