Three Rivers DDA discusses improved promotion, filling storefronts

THREE RIVERS — Members of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (DDA) met with representatives from the Michigan Main Street Program (MMS) on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to develop new ideas and discuss a strategic development plan aimed at improving or “tweaking” DDA events and programs.

DDA executive director Dave Vago said the DDA is currently in the fourth year of a five-year plan. He said while the organization is nearing the end of a five-year plan that doesn’t mean the DDA is done improving downtown.

“We are currently in our fourth year, but after that fifth year, that doesn’t mean we are done. It is a process to become strategic in planning for more foot traffic down there or taking a program that is working and just tweak it a bit so it is more strategic,” Vago said.

During the meeting members of each committee; organization, design, promotions, and economic vitality, formed groups and discussed how to improve the main interest points of their committee.

John “Charlie” Wolgamood, DDA board member and member of the promotions committee, said his committee discussed “being smarter about raising money, being more flexible about First Fridays, and the other thing is trying not to put it on businesses as far as spending money” on event promotion.

The committee was in agreement that First Friday events seemed to get in the way of other community activities, such as Friday night high school football games.

“I don’t think we were looking to change a whole lot, as far as not having the events but maybe just be smarter about how we do them and plan them a little bit better, and then get the word out better too. Even if we put stuff out we keep hearing that they don’t know about events,” Wolgamood said.

He added that maybe handing out brochures that included a calendar of events, being “more advanced” like other cities, would help spread the word.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.