Three Rivers Community Schools running on a two-hour delay

By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools are running on a two-hour delay today, Thursday, Feb. 15, due to fog.

As of 5:21 a.m. Constantine Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, and Howardsville Christian School are also running on a two-hour delay. 

UPDATE 5:45 a.m.

Centreville Public Schools, Sturgis Public Schools, Nottawa Community School and the St. Joseph County ISD are also running on a two-hour delay.

Mendon Community Schools and Colon Community Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 15. 

UPDATE 8:25 a.m.

Constantine Public Schools and White Pigeon Community Schools will now be closed Thursday.

