Three Rivers Community Schools running on a two-hour delay

THREE RIVERS — Due to weather conditions Three Rivers Community Schools are running on a two-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8.

As of 5:25 a.m. Nottawa Community School, White Pigeon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools are also running on a two-hour delay due to weather conditions.

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

Centreville Public Schools are running on a two-hour delay.