Three Rivers Community Schools running on a two-hour delay
Multiple local schools delayed due to weather conditions
By:
Alek Frost, Managing Editor
THREE RIVERS — Due to weather conditions Three Rivers Community Schools are running on a two-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8.
As of 5:25 a.m. Nottawa Community School, White Pigeon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools are also running on a two-hour delay due to weather conditions.
UPDATE 5:30 a.m.
Centreville Public Schools are running on a two-hour delay.