Home / Home

Three Rivers Community Schools running on a two-hour delay

Multiple local schools delayed due to weather conditions
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Due to weather conditions Three Rivers Community Schools are running on a two-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 8.

As of 5:25 a.m. Nottawa Community School, White Pigeon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools are also running on a two-hour delay due to weather conditions. 

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

Centreville Public Schools are running on a two-hour delay. 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here