Three Rivers Community Schools now closed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Three Rivers Community Schools are now closed Friday, Jan. 12 after initially issuing a two-hour delay due to weather conditions..

Sturgis Public Schools, Centreville Public Schools, Nottawa Community School, Colon Community Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, Mendon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Glen Oaks Community College, Howardsville Christian School and the St. Joseph County ISD are closed Friday, Jan. 12.

UPDATED 7:23 a.m.