Three Rivers Community Schools, Indiana Michigan Power partner on electric school buses

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will receive two of Michigan’s first environmentally friendly electric school buses using charging infrastructure developed in partnership with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M).

“In our District Strategic Plan, we have eight graduate outcomes that we believe will assist our Three Rivers graduates in becoming successful adults,” said Ron Moag, Superintendent of Three Rivers Community Schools. “One of those outcomes is being a socially responsible citizen. I know that by having two electric buses in our fleet, we are modeling that outcome to all of our students and community.”

Toby Thomas, President and Chief Operating Officer of I&M, said: “We commend Three Rivers Community Schools, Superintendent Moag and his leadership team for taking the initiative to pursue this great opportunity for buses that are less costly to operate and maintain, and are better for the environment.”

Thomas said I&M was pleased to work with Three Rivers Community Schools to make sure the proper charging infrastructure is in place, including upgrading a transformer serving the schools.

School district officials worked with I&M to determine the best locations for two Level 2 chargers, which be located on the high school campus.

Three Rivers Community Schools plans to use the energy efficient buses on routes within the city, where buses spend much of their time idling. The chosen routes carry about 500 students daily.

With electric school buses, children’s exposure to harmful diesel exhaust fumes and particles plummets. No fumes from buses idling near opening and closing doors are drawn inside the school building, where children spend most of their day.