Three Rivers Community Schools to hold public forum on bond proposal

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will be holding a community forum on the school district’s bond proposal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the district’s administrative building at 851 Sixth Ave.

TRCS Superintendent Ron Moag said in an interview with the Commercial-News Monday he will answer any questions the community has about the bond proposal, along with explaining the specific language of the proposal, which will be on the ballot Nov. 5.

Moag said he hopes people take away a lot from the forum.

“I hope people will get more extended knowledge and a clearer understanding about the financing and how that works, I think that’s the biggest thing I get from people,” Moag said. “We’re asking people to extend what they’re currently paying, but if we weren’t going for the bond, the high school and elementary bonds, in 2020, it would be at a lower rate, because we’re not asking anybody to extend.”

The proposal, as previously reported by the Commercial-News, would continue a 4.9 mill tax rate currently in use to pay down bonds on the elementary and high schools. The money to be generated from the bond, projected to be just over $61 million, would be used to make improvements to numerous school, transportation and athletic facilities in the district. According to the resolution, the bond money, if passed, would be generated within the first nine years. The money would not be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or any other operating expenses.

