Three Rivers Community Schools closed Wednesday

THREE RIVERS — Due to weather conditions Three Rivers Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Sturgis Public Schools, Centreville Public Schools, Mendon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Nottawa Community School, White Pigeon Community Schools and the St. Joseph County ISD will also be closed on Wednesday due to weather conditions.

As of 6 a.m., Colon Community Schools have been delayed two hours.

UPDATE 6:03 a.m.

Howardsville Chirstian School will be closed on Wednesday.

UPDATE 6:31 a.m.

Colon Community Schools will now be closed Wednesday.

