Three Rivers Community Schools closed Tuesday

Several local schools closed due to weather conditions
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 12 due to weather conditions. 

Other local schools including Mendon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, and Nottawa Community School have also announced they will be closed as of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

UPDATE: 5:53 a.m.

Colon Community Schools will also be closed. 

UPDATE 6:01 a.m.

White Pigeon Community Schools, Howardsville Christian School, and St. Joseph County ISD will also be closed on Tuesday.

UPDATE 6:06 a.m.

Sturgis Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. 

UPDATE 6:20 a.m.

Centreville Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. 

