Three Rivers Community Schools closed Monday

Several local schools announce two-hour delays
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 12 due to road conditions.

As of 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Centreville Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, Sturgis Public Schools, Mendon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools and Colon Community Schools have all issued two-hour delays for Monday.

UPDATE 9:22 p.m.

Nottawa Community School will run on a two-hour delay on Monday. 

UPDATE 9:34 p.m.

Howardsville Christian School will be closed on Monday. 

