Three Rivers Community Schools closed Monday

THREE RIVERS — Due to inclement whether Three Rivers Community Schools will now be closed on Monday, Jan. 8.

TRCS was intially running on a two-hour delay, as were several local schools in the area but shortly after 7 a.m. TRCS, as well as Constantine Public Schools, Centreville Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, Nottawa Community School, Howardsville Christian School, Sturgis Public Schools and the St. Joseph County ISD announced that classes have been cancelled due to weather conditions.

UPDATE 7:38 a.m.

Colon Community Schools will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 8.

UPDATE 7:59 a.m.

Mendon Community Schools will be closed on Monday.