Three Rivers Community Schools closed Friday

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 9 due to predicted weather conditions.

Sturgis Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, Colon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Centreville Public Schools, Mendon Community Schools and Nottawa Community School will also be closed on Friday.

UPDATE 8:32 p.m.

Howardsville Christian School and the St. Joseph County ISD will be closed on Friday.