Home / Home

Three Rivers Community Schools closed Friday

Several local schools closed Friday due to predicted weather conditions
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 9 due to predicted weather conditions.

Sturgis Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, Colon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Centreville Public Schools, Mendon Community Schools and Nottawa Community School will also be closed on Friday. 

UPDATE 8:32 p.m.

Howardsville Christian School and the St. Joseph County ISD will be closed on Friday. 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here