THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Facilities Director Brian Leonard and TRCS Superintendent Ron Moag gave an update on the district’s pursuit for an electric bus grant through the Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation’s Electric Bus Pilot Project during Monday’s TRCS Board of Education meeting. Leonard told the board when the project was initiated, the “hope” was there would be an opportunity for participating districts in the project to directly purchase electric buses from the Lion Electric Company. This original setup would have also given participants an opportunity to benefit from an “after purchase rebate” presented by the company, which would make the cost of one bus for TRCS approximately $53,511 after a $50,000 rebate. However, due to state requirements grant purchases have to go through an open bidding process, Leonard said Lion Electric had to resubmit their proposed pricing with all other prospective vendors. Lion Electric was awarded the bid after review, and the final quote given to TRCS, based on bid documents, does not include the rebate, making the cost of one bus just over $100,000, a $47,000 increase from the previously-thought cost. Moag said Leonard talked to him to the price change in early July. “I wish I could pinpoint and tell you where the breakdown in communication on the cost difference was, but I can tell you it wasn’t from Three Rivers,” Moag said. “In my opinion, the Michigan Department of Transportation, of all people, should have known up front that this was going to be a bid process because of the dollar amounts involved.” Despite the cost difference, Moag said the electric buses are still worth it, compared to the cost of a diesel bus. “A diesel bus is still about $92,000, and then one of the things that’s attractive about the electric bus is there’s a cost savings in fuel,” Moag said. “It would also help lower our carbon footprint in the city.” According to the update sheet provided by Leonard to the board, the annual estimated operations cost of a new diesel bus costs over $25,000, compared to just over $15,500 with a new electric bus, based on current rates. Leonard said the electric buses are a “one-time opportunity,” because of the way prices are with the buses. “The way I look at this, this is the cheapest you’re ever going to get into this game, and this is a one-time opportunity,” Leonard said. “The next round, if you wanted to get into this game, there will not be another one coming for this funding stream of this capacity, with 70 percent return from the state.” Leonard said the submittal process is being held up because the district has not yet responded to the final costs. He said the 70 percent reimbursement from the state for the cost of the bus expires next week. “They are holding up the entire submittal, the entire acceptance piece, because of us,” Leonard said. “You can blame that on me, because I was not happy with the numbers.” Board Trustee Kevin Hamilton called the price differVence a “shock.” “It was never communicated that this was going to be a bid process,” Hamilton said. “The additional $50,000 is a lot of money, and I know it’s not your fault, but that’s kind of a shock.” Board Trustee Linda Baker said getting the electric buses, in the end, is “still worth doing.” “We would be helping with this whole technology. It looks like, to me, we’re not going to pay extra. We should have some savings, it’s not going to be as much as we thought, but at least there will be some savings,” Baker said. “And we do need a bus. I think it’s probably worth doing. Worst case scenario, it doesn’t pan out as much as we thought.” Leonard said there is additional information being compiled, and he will provide a final recommendation at the next scheduled board work session. In other business… •Moag reviewed with the board a future presentation about the upcoming bond proposal for the district, and made some revisions for clarification purposes. •The board approved the appointment of Idelle Stemaly as a lead teacher for the Great Start Readiness Program at Hoppin Elementary. •The board approved contracts for Thurn Law Firm, P.C. to be retained to handle legal negotiations and contractual matters for the district, as well as retaining LaPointe and Associates, P.C. to handle Special Education legal matters. •The board approved a resolution to have Plante Moran conduct the district’s 2018-19 annual audit. Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.