Three Rivers Community Players present ‘Father of the Bride’

THREE RIVERS – The Banks Family will burst into chaos as its eldest child, Kay Banks, prepares for married life on the Three Rivers Community Players’ stage this weekend.

In order for her “simple” wedding to be a reality, Kay is challenged to cooperate with her father, Mr. Banks, who is rather hesitant to give his blessing for his baby girl to marry her fiancé Buckley Dunstan.

“Worrying is his love language,” Director Rebecca Musser said.

Contrasting with the movie’s plot, “Father of the Bride” ends with a surprise “touching scene,” when Mr. Banks realizes that Kay is “not his little girl anymore,” Musser said.

“She realizes, after all this fighting with her dad, what an important part of her life he has been, while he realizes that she is grown up and it is time to let her go,” Musser said.

Mr. Banks, played by Philip Borkholder, and Kay Banks, played by Eleanor Berhardt, has a connection that will present a realistic bond between the two, Musser said.

“I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do,” she said.

The comedic elements are relatable to those of every age group. Musser said even if an individual hasn’t experienced a wedding before, the internal turmoil in a family dynamic will have the audience laughing.

“Maybe every director says this, but I am absolutely thrilled about what I see on stage. It has come all-together and it is very, very believable. I am very excited to see the whole thing with an audience that can really appreciate them,” Musser said. “A 13-year-old kid digging up worms, I think that can apply to everybody.”

Musser, who has previously directed “James and the Giant Peach” with the Three Rivers Community Players’ youth, said “Father of the Bride” is her first “grown-up show” that she has directed.

Musser has led the “incredible cast” of 16 members overcame barriers of inclement weather to prepare for the play for the past six months. The three-hour play is set to hit the stage Feb. 15-17 and Feb. 22-24. Tickets are available on the day of the show, or online at trcommunityplayers.com.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com.