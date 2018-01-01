Three Rivers Commissioner works to beautify the city

THREE RIVERS — Alison Haigh, Three Rivers city commissioner and mayor pro-tem, started in city government as a typical city resident with the goal of beautifying her neighborhood. Her interest expanded from neighborhood to neighborhood, until she decided that it was time to do something.

“I enjoy helping people and being involved in helping the city grow. Building up our downtown and building it up on US-131, trying to get the sports complex up and trying to get families to want to move here,” Haigh said. “My main goal going into this was to better my neighborhood, now the overall goal is to make the city as a whole more attractive.”

Haigh is serving as a mayor pro-tem for her third term. She said as pro-tem, she is in charge of filling in if Mayor Tom Lowry is absent, or if any mayoral duties need to be done on Lowry’s leave, Haigh will step in and finish the work. On Tuesday, April 10, Haigh honored Lowry with the Citizen of the Year Award.

“I am very proud. He has done a lot for our community, he is a wonderful man, he mentors, he allows the food site to be at the bottom of his store. So he has done a lot for the city, not just as a mayor but as a business owner and a general person in himself. If he wasn’t the mayor, I don’t think it would’ve stopped him from giving to the city. I think it is an honor for him and he is a very deserving man for this award,” she said.

Although sitting on the city commission, Haigh still takes pride in being the friendly, approachable neighbor. Besides the time she puts into her part-time job and being a mom, she said she is available to be reached if anyone has a comment, question, or just want their voice heard. Even if she doesn’t have the answer to a city resident’s question, she knows who to talk to.

“I am pretty much their voice to city hall,” Haigh said. “I want people to know that I can talk to them. They can come to me if they have problems, and I will get back to them. I am not just going to forget them. If somebody comes up to me at a store, I will gladly talk to them. It is about building trust and to ensure them that I am going to do what I said I will do.”

Haigh said herself, the city staff, and the rest of the commissioners work as a team to solve any problem.



