Three Rivers city commission grants new building request

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission approved the establishment of a 43,000-acre distribution center for the Aquatic Company’s Industrial Development District on Tuesday, June 20.

The new distribution center is estimated to provide two to six new jobs to the city, but fourth district commissioner Carolyn McNary said she is concerned with how other companies will react if the commission grants Aquatic with funding for a new building.

“Being the company that is making the request, because of their history here in Three Rivers, I think it would be the right company to come to us with that. They kept jobs in our community for a very long time now.,” McNary said. “My fear is that if they do it and we grant it for them, then what about the next grandfather company that comes in and asks? How do we go forward with granting it to one company and not the other?”

Mayor Tom Lowry said the new establishment should be considered after Three Rivers “took a big hit” from the state eliminating personal property tax.

“We are blessed, some would say we are not blessed, that we have a lot larger percentage of manufactured jobs than many other cities and villages in the state,” Lowry said. ”So when the state eliminated the personal property tax, we lost around $700,000 a year and with a $4.5 million dollar budget that was a huge loss. So we had to ask ourselves, ‘do we want to still be favorable to businesses, especially existing businesses that are expanding?’ We have already taken a huge hit and that $700,000 is several employees that we no longer have or even think about hiring, so we have to take that very seriously as we move forward.”

Lowry said the commission and Aquatic Company negotiated a compromise. Instead of a 12-year plan, paying 50 percent on the real property value, the commission will only provide payment for six years.

City manager Joe Bippus said granting Aquatic the distribution center on the local level is just the first step in the process.