Three Rivers C.A.R. Club donates to I.C. Help

Cathy Doering (Right), administrative assistant at Immaculate Conception Church Three Rivers, accepts on behalf of I.C. Help donated food items from the Three Rivers C.A.R. (Classic and Antique Restorers) Club. Club presenters are President Brian Stutzman (left) and Secretary Vicki Stutzman (Center). Club members bring non-perishable food items to their first-Thursday, monthly meetings held at The Country Table, White Pigeon (dinner at 6 pm, meeting at 7 pm). The Club began in 1962 and continues to invite all car enthusiasts to join them; ownership of a classic or antique car in not required. Facebook-Three Rivers Classis and Antique Restorers Club.