Three Rivers C.A.R. Club donates to food bank

The Three Rivers C.A.R. (Classic and Antique Restorers) Club collected non-perishable food items at their May meeting. Club members Wally Nichols (center) and Doris Nichols (right) delivered items to Pat Blosser (left), director of the food bank at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. The Burr Oak food bank, open every Wednesday except for the second Wednesday of the month, from 1–2:30 p.m., serves about 35 qualified families. The Three Rivers C.A.R. Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Country Table, White Pigeon (Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.). All car enthusiasts are invited.

