Three Rivers brings the talent

THREE RIVERS — During the Three Rivers Water Festival on Friday, June 16, three qualifiers sang their way to the semifinals of River Country Has Talent, a countywide talent show.

Two-time semifinalist Brittany Scheetz, Jennifer Lochotzki from Elkhart, Ind., and Three Rivers High School alumna Heather Halferty received the most points from the judges and as semifinalists, won $100 each.

President of the Three Rivers Chamber Christy Trammel said Scheetz, Lochotzki and Halferty earned the opportunity to represent Three Rivers during the talent show’s semifinals during the St. Joseph County Fair at the St. Joseph County Grange Fairgrounds in September.

“Other than just the title of being the top performer, the semifinalists get the opportunity to represent Three Rivers and compete with the other winners from across the county,” Trammel said.

Three performers from nine summer festivals across the county, including the Summer Kickoff in Centreville and Sturgis Fest, advance to the semifinals. Semifinalists are competing for a grand prize of $1,500.

The Three Rivers audition had “celebrity judges,” Trammel said, which included Three Rivers High School choir director Joel Moore, Sturgis High School choir director Eric Cadena, and Amanda Kindig from the event’s sponsor Century Bank and Trust.

