Three Rivers BOE discusses middle school roof repairs

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Board of Education discussed potential roof repairs at the middle school during its meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

Trustee Pete Bennett said two sections, above the gymnasium and the media center, have fallen out of warranty and have to be completely replaced.

“That’s is [about] a 40-year-old building. We’ve been talking about things to do with the sinking fund for years and always at the top of the list has been the roof in the middle school,” Bennett said.

“Well it has got to the point now where two sections have fallen out of warranty. We can’t patch them up anymore. They have to be replaced.”

In total, Bennett said five different sections of the roof are in jeopardy of failing and will fall out of warranty within two-to-four years. Bennett said the Board will have to borrow money to complete the project and there is no time to wait.

