THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education heard a presentation on the district’s final 2018-19 budget and the proposed budget for 2019-20 during a public hearing Monday.

TRCS Director of Business Operations Blair Brindley said the final general fund budget for the 2018-19 school year is projected to have their fund balance make up 17.4 percent of it, which is up slightly from the start of the year. Overall, the district is projected to have $28,505,167 in revenues and $28,865,027 in expenditures for the 2018-19 fiscal year, putting them over budget by just under $360,000. With that, on June 30, the fund balance for the district will be projected at $5,029,230 to end the fiscal year.

For revenues, the district saw a $42,000 increase in local revenues from their February amended budgets due to insurance claim payouts received due to weather events from July through May. There were also slight increases in revenues from interdistrict and state sources, but a slight decrease in federal sources. Under expenses, the district had an increase of $100,000 in building operating services from the February amended budget to the final budget related to the insurance claim, and a $10,000 outgoing transfer for Title III services. There were also cost savings due to gaps in employment in a few positions.