Three Rivers Board of Education updated on electric bus grant request

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education was given an update on the district’s pursuit for an electric bus grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality during Monday’s board meeting.

The update was given by TRCS Facilities and Operations Director Brian Leonard and Transportation Supervisor Kenni Jean Schrader. Three Rivers, collaborating with seven other school districts around the state, including Kalamazoo, Zeeland, Detroit and Ann Arbor, and the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT) requested grant funding last year for an all-electric school bus pilot project.

The goal for the project is that through implementation of all-electric school buses into each district’s fleet, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions would be reduced and community environments would be protected. Leonard said school buses travel four billion miles a year across the United States, and the exhaust from traditional diesel-powered school buses have a negative health impact, especially on students.