Three Rivers Board of Education receives updates on facilities plan

The Three Rivers Board of Education heard a presentation from Superintendent Ron Moag on the progress made on the district’s facilities plans during the Board’s meeting on Monday.

Moag discussed a draft plan for the district’s facilities which would last for 15 years. Moag’s main point of emphasis of the facilities plan, along with potential upgrades for all of the different facilities, was Three Rivers Middle School.

“When you look at the middle school, it was built in 1971. From what we can gather, improvements need to be made in a lot of areas,” Moag said. “If you’ve been there even at night, it’s dark. I don’t know how we forgot to put lighting in certain spots.”

Moag said mechanical systems in the middle school need to be upgraded, as well as upgrading the main office, locker, and academic wings.

Another problem area Moag discussed with the facilities plan was the transportation garage, which Moag called “beyond its useful life,” and called its location “a significant challenge.” So much so, Moag said, he “does not turn left onto Sixth Avenue at all.”

To show how much of a challenge it was, Moag presented a 30-second video of the M-60/Sixth Avenue intersection after high school classes were released on a recent day. The video showed multiple buses turning onto M-60 in both directions, while at the end of the video, a semi-truck nearly hit a car while turning left off of Sixth Avenue.

A solution Moag proposed to that issue was to potentially move the transportation garage site onto property owned by the district off of Haines Road.

