Three Rivers awarded $100k in competitive grant funding

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers was awarded $100,000 in grant money from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Tuesday as part of its Site Readiness Improvement Program.

The grant will go toward a mainline fiber extension and connection for the Enterprise Industrial Park on W.R. Monroe Boulevard. Three Rivers City Manager Joe Bippus said the city is “excited” to upgrade the high speed internet and broadband services in the industrial park.

“We have some new businesses going in this year, and this will help them a lot,” Bippus said. “High speed and broadband internet is important to industries these days, with the amount of information and data they have to communicate with. We’re excited to be able to offer them an amenity that will make their life easier, make them more efficient and make them more productive.”

The project was one of 45 in 31 counties across the state that were awarded $3.3 million in grant funding as part of the MEDC’s Site Readiness Program, which is aimed at boosting Michigan’s inventory of available properties ready to compete for business attraction projects.

Sturgis and Colon also received grant funding through the program. Sturgis received $50,800 for environmental and infrastructure engineering assessments at the Stapleton Industrial Park, while Colon received $79,400 for an environmental study, asbestos survey, building code review, structural analysis, ALTA survey and infrastructure analysis of the Lamb Knit mill site.