Three Rivers Area Chamber to host murder mystery dinner Saturday

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce will host a murder mystery dinner on Saturday, Sept. 29 at The Covered Bridge Farm in Three Rivers.

“Behind the Eight Ball” will allow attendees to “spend an evening at this area’s most infamous and notable night club, the Eight Ball.” The club is “located in the basement of Lou’s Pool Hall,” where you can join owner Johnny Manhattan, who is “waiting inside to show you a good time.” But be careful because “everything is not as it seems.”

