Three Rivers approves the CTE millage resolution

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education approved the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education Consortium Agreement, which includes the CTE Enhancement Millage Resolution, on Monday, July 17.

Superintendent Jean Logan said if all nine of the school districts do not agree to the consortium, then the TR Board of Education will have to revert to the previous millage agreement.

“If the millage passes. That money generated will support the CTE program 100 percent. So what that means, is that, the district retains the full FTE [full-time equivalency] for every student that participated in the CTE program. Right now, we pay a percentage of what we get from state aid for those students to attend CTE.”

Currently, Three Rivers Community Schools offers CTE programs to their students, and Logan said students from other districts tend to study CTE in Three Rivers as well, but the agreement “stipulates” another approval.

