Three Rivers’ early pressure sinks Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — The nip and tuck battle everyone expected between Wolverine Conference girls basketball teams Three Rivers and Plainwell never surfaced Friday.

Playing in front of its home crowd at the Purple Palace, Three Rivers got out of the gate quickly and ran over previously unbeaten Plainwell 50-30 in the league non-division contest.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats, now 3-0, got off to a hasty start just like it had done in its two previous victories over Vicksburg and Niles.

Three Rivers’ first three baskets of the game came from directly underneath the basket, one each from Arionne Fowlkes, Hadley Miller and Tessa Hawkins for a 6-0 advantage.

Plainwell got its first points of the night off a free throw by Karin Johnson.

But Three Rivers finished the period with a 7-2 run to extend its lead to 13-3 entering the second quarter.

Miller was called for her second foul just less than four minutes before halftime and left the game.

The absence of the Lady Cats’ sophomore and leading scorer didn’t seem to bother them as they finished the period on a 5-0 run without her.

A pair of Hawkins free throws and four consecutive buckets by Miller extended Three Rivers’ advantage to 23-3. Free throws by Erin Brady and Alivia Knapp sent the Lady Cats into halftime with a comfortable 25-6 cushion.

“We did a great job of pushing the tempo early. I was really proud of how we executed our game plan defending their set plays against our matchup,” Bingaman said.



