Three lake homes broken into

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Fabius Township supervisor John Kroggel reported at the township board meeting Wednesday, March 8 that there had been break-ins on Corey Lake.

“Three homes were not only broken into but ransacked,” Kroggel said of the incidents that took place the night before. “Not good.”

He urged people who lived in lake areas whose neighbors left for the winter to look out for them in their absence.

Elena Meadows can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or news@threeriversnews.com.