Three injured in single-vehicle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured following a crash that occurred Friday in Cass County’s Howard Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:20 p.m. deputies responded to a personal injury crash on Anderson Road south of Yankee Street. The Initial investigation shows 17-year-old Brad Lintz of Niles was northbound on Anderson Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. Brad had two juvenile passengers in the vehicle and one was ejected during the crash.

Lintz and his two passengers were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, as of Saturday Lintz has released from the hospital, while the two juveniles were still receiving treatment. Seat belts were not worn and speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Ambulance, SMCAS Ambulance Service, and Howard Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.